PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Law and Higher education, Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar here on Thursday termed CPEC a milestone achievement for both the neighboring countries and said that that project was proof that relations between the two nations were growing stronger with each passing day.

She expressed these views during a ceremony to distribute China Ambassador Scholarships among ninety students and to award cash prizes among the participants of a painting competition being held to mark the ten year completion of CPEC project. The ceremony was held in University of Peshawar and attended by large number of teachers and students.

Addressing the ceremony, she said that CPEC project would be proved as a game changer for the whole region besides bringing both the two countries closer and strengthening cordial relations between them.

She said, CPEC has not only changed the economic scenario of Pakistan but has also created endless opportunities of growth for the people. She said that CPEC has become a benchmark reflecting friendship between two countries adding that we should take benefit of the project and work to lead the country on the course of progress and development.

The CM's aide also congratulated the students and urged them to prepare themselves to meet new challenges and explore new opportunities in this world for their own benefit.