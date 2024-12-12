Open Menu

CM’s Aide Emphasizes Role Of Education, Ethics In National Development

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Saif on Thursday emphasized the pivotal role of education, ethics and historical preservation in societal progress and national development

Speaking to an esteemed audience comprising officials, academics, and students at the Inaugural ceremony of Chrysanthemum Exhibition at Islamia College Peshawar, Barrister Dr Saif lauded legacy of Islamia College as a cornerstone of cultural and intellectual identity in the region.

“Islamia College is not merely an academic institution; it stands as a symbol of our region’s rich history and values. Its contributions have significantly shaped the trajectory of our collective growth,” he stated.

Barrister Saif commended the creative efforts of students, particularly female participants in reviving and conserving historical artifacts, describing these endeavours as a testament to their ingenuity and commitment for preserving the cultural heritage.

“Such initiatives reflect an understanding of our historical continuity and demonstrate how the past informs our present and future,” he noted.

He underscored the importance of time as a divine gift urging students to use it wisely for self-development and collective advancement. He observed, “Life is a continuum of moments, and those who utilize these moments purposefully craft lives of meaning and impact.”

CM aide also praised the role of creativity in human development, emphasizing its significance in various forms including art, innovation and cultural preservation. “The act of transforming neglected objects into meaningful creations reflects a profound understanding of creativity as an ongoing human endeavour,” he added.

