CM's Aide Expresses Grief Over Death Of Selab Mehsud

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:17 PM

CM's aide expresses grief over death of Selab Mehsud

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Local Government Kamran Bangash has expressed deep sorrow and grief over demise of senior journalist Selab Mehsud who died after protracted disease on Thursday.

In his message, the CM's aide said" death of Selab Mehudan was a great loss, leaving void in journalism field which will never be filled,"he added.

He said the deceased journalist rendered great services for the nation through pen and added his valuable contributions would always be remembered.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

More Stories From Pakistan

