PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash Monday instructed the higher education authorities to complete paper work regarding setting up of model colleges at earliest so that its approval could be sought from the relevant forum.

Presiding over a special meeting on degree colleges, Kamran Bangash remarked that from next financial year, more than 30 colleges would be given the status of model colleges on the basis of best performance, adding that establishment of these model colleges would provide state-of-the-art educational facilities to the students while also providing manpower as per the need of the market in KP.

He said the special privileges would also be given to the principals posted in model colleges.

Our goal is to make every college a model college and we are ensuring the provision of funds in this regard.

During the meeting, Director General Higher Education Zahoor gave a detailed briefing to Special Assistant on the progress of teachers, students, college buildings and model colleges and other issues.

Bangash said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has a very progressive mindset regarding the promotion of higher education in the province so that all the facilities in the field of education could be easily provided to the youth.

He said there are clear instructions from the Chief Minister that any challenge, including the provision of funds, should not be an obstacle in achieving the development goal.