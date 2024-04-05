PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Technical Education, Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim on Friday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Technical and Commerce education in Peshawar Hayatabad.

Speaking on this occasion, the Special Assistant said that efforts will be made to include the position holders of the Board of Technical Education in the Stori-Da-Pakhtunkhwa program.

He directed TEVTA and it's board to strengthen mutual coordination and create awareness among students and institutions about the useful diploma courses prepared in various trades.

He also directed to formulate a strategy to improve the financial resources of the board while renewing the curriculum for various fields and diplomas and introducing new courses keeping in mind the special status and importance of the province.

He directed the board authorities to develop such an automated system for the students as a result of which they can avail the board related services online at home instead of coming to the board.

He also instructed to introduce a digital app of the Board of Investment for ease of doing business so that information regarding the services of the Board could be checked by everyone.

He expressed happiness over the digitization of 95 percent of the board's systems but directed that it should be 100 percent automated.

Earlier, he inspected various parts of the board and was briefed about the board's activities, performance and future plan.

Chairman Board Riaz along with the Controller of Examinations, Secretary and all other officers gave a detailed briefing to the Special Assistant.

APP/adi