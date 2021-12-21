UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide For Developing Tourism Industry To Create Employment

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Tuesday said that tourism industry of the province would be further developed to create employment opportunities and strengthen provincial economy.

He said this during a briefing of KP Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) Project about promotion of tourism in KP.

On the occasion, CM's aide was briefed about ongoing projects of tourism development in KP and facilitation plans for guidance of tourists.

Speaking on the occasion, CM advisor appreciated the efforts of KITE for tourism promotion and directed steps to facilitate tourists. He said that KP is richly endowed with natural scenic beauty adding that result oriented steps should be taken to develop infrastructure of these areas.

He said that tourists should be provided online guidance and information to reach remote areas that are beautiful and still unexplored.

