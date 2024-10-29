CM’s Aide For Early Completion Of Development Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to ensure early completion of development projects in the Mansehra district including Shaukatabad and warned that any delay in this regard would not be tolerated.
He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to the Shaukatabad area in district Mansehra.
On this occasion, he reiterated his efforts for the construction and development of the area.
The Advisor said that the deprivations of people would be addressed by laying a network of development projects in the area, adding that the realization of the dream of prosperity and development in Mansehra district including Shaukatabad would be made possible soon.
He further said that he is in constant contact with the provincial government to accelerate regional development and assured that no effort would be spared in providing facilities to the people.
Zahid Chanzeb said he was in contact with the provincial government to obtain the funds required to start development projects in the area.
