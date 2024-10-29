CM’s aide for early opening of OPD at Child Health Care Hospital

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, Ihtisham Ali on Tuesday conducted a site visit to the under-construction Khyber Institute of Child Health Care Hospital here in Hayatabad area and emphasized the opening of Emergency Department (ED) and Outpatient Department (OPD) by the first week of December

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, Ihtisham Ali on Tuesday conducted a site visit to the under-construction Khyber Institute of Child Health Care Hospital here in Hayatabad area and emphasized the opening of Emergency Department (ED) and Outpatient Department (OPD) by the first week of December.

Flanked by Additional Secretary Fayyaz Sherpao and Project Director Dr Inayat the advisor directed that only specialized medical personnel should be transferred or appointed to ensure effective hospital operations.

He express dismay over undue delay in the project noting that "It was unacceptable that after ten years, the hospital construction was still not completed."

Dr. Inayat explained that the project consists of two main components: the institute and the province's first specialized children's hospital, featuring 250 beds.

The initial budget for the project in 2013 was two billion rupees, which had escalated to approximately eight billion rupees by 2021, adding that in order to complete the project, over three billion rupees were still needed, while Rs 1.5 billion were expected to be released during the current fiscal year.

He said that as of now, 80 percent of the construction work had been completed and rapid progress was being made on utility connections, including electricity, gas, and sewerage.

He said that if the Federal government would release the required funds in the next fiscal year, the hospital would be made fully operational by the end of next year.