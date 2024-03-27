CM’s Aide For Extending Technical, Vocational Training To Seminary Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Technical education and Industry Abdul Karim Tordhair on Wednesday directed the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority to present a comprehensive plan to extend the scope of vocational training to the students of seminaries.
He said that the models of other countries should also be reviewed in this regard so that the students of Madrassas in the province could be equipped with various technical skills and training along with religious studies.
He also directed to digitize the overall affairs of TEVTA, adding that steps should be taken to bring transparency in the entire system of procurement and development projects.
He issued these instructions during separate briefings regarding the procurement and development projects of TEVTA.
Managing Director TEVTA Aamir Afaq, Director Works and P&D Haider Ali, Director Procurement Khalid Usman, Director Finance Munir Gul and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
The Special Assistant was given a detailed briefing on the development projects and the funding situation for them, the speed of work on them, and the procurement procedure for equipment and other needs for technical educational institutions.
The CM’s aide emphasized that efforts should be made to bring the land owned by the institution to useful purpose in different places of the province through private partnership.
He said that wherever the modern machinery of various trades is lying unused due to the non-availability of the relevant skilled instructors, the required staff should be deployed and the staff should be rationalized in this regard.
