Open Menu

CM’s Aide For Extending Technical, Vocational Training To Seminary Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

CM’s aide for extending technical, vocational training to seminary students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Technical education and Industry Abdul Karim Tordhair on Wednesday directed the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority to present a comprehensive plan to extend the scope of vocational training to the students of seminaries.

He said that the models of other countries should also be reviewed in this regard so that the students of Madrassas in the province could be equipped with various technical skills and training along with religious studies.

He also directed to digitize the overall affairs of TEVTA, adding that steps should be taken to bring transparency in the entire system of procurement and development projects.

He issued these instructions during separate briefings regarding the procurement and development projects of TEVTA.

Managing Director TEVTA Aamir Afaq, Director Works and P&D Haider Ali, Director Procurement Khalid Usman, Director Finance Munir Gul and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

The Special Assistant was given a detailed briefing on the development projects and the funding situation for them, the speed of work on them, and the procurement procedure for equipment and other needs for technical educational institutions.

The CM’s aide emphasized that efforts should be made to bring the land owned by the institution to useful purpose in different places of the province through private partnership.

He said that wherever the modern machinery of various trades is lying unused due to the non-availability of the relevant skilled instructors, the required staff should be deployed and the staff should be rationalized in this regard.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Industry

Recent Stories

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

2 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

2 hours ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

4 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

7 hours ago
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

16 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

16 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

16 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

16 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

16 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan