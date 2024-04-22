Open Menu

CM’s Aide For Focusing On Practical Vocational Trainings

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 01:20 PM

CM’s aide for focusing on practical vocational trainings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Technical education and Industry and Industry Abdul Karim Tordhair has emphasized government vocational and technical training centers to focus on practical vocational training.

During his visit to Gadoon Swabi, Government Technical and Vocational Center he also directed the management to take measures for the increasing self-reliance of the technical institutions so that these training centers could be used for commercial production.

He directed the college management to work on ideas that would generate income for the institution and also emerge as an active and quality training center.

Earlier, he inspected the labs and various sections of the Government Technical and Vocational Center and was briefed about the technical skill training being provided to the students in various departments especially in the fields of plumbing, electricity, computer software, automobile, and other trades.

