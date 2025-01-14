Open Menu

CM’s Aide For Following Approved Rules In Using Government Assets, Land

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 08:35 PM

CM’s aide for following approved rules in using government assets, land

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber for Communications and Works, Sohail Khan Afridi, has stressed to use government properties and machinery abiding by approved rules and proper procedure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber for Communications and Works, Sohail Khan Afridi, has stressed to use government properties and machinery abiding by approved rules and proper procedure.

He expressed these views during visit conducted to assess government properties, offices and progress on ongoing projects in Peshawar and its adjacent areas.

He as accompanying by chief Engineer Jamshed Ali, Executive Engineer KP Highways, Yasir Mehsud, Managing Director KP Highways Asad Ali and concerned officials.

CM aide visited the office of the Mechanical Division on Warsak Road, Peshawar and acquired information about staff and machinery.

He stated that government lands are valuable assets and their protection and effective should be our priorities.

He also visited under construction KP Highway Complex Tarnab and emphasized to ensure transparency and protection of public resources.

He also visited Ghaffarabad Tube Forest Nursery of Forestry Department located on C&W owned land in Chamkani and directed authorities to contact Forestry Department to discuss returning of land to C&W.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Road Progress Jamshed Asad Ali Sohail Khan Afridi Government

Recent Stories

CM announces regularization of tourism police

CM announces regularization of tourism police

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective ..

Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective operationalization

4 minutes ago
 CM’s aide for following approved rules in using ..

CM’s aide for following approved rules in using government assets, land

4 minutes ago
 Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliamen ..

Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliament House

4 minutes ago
 AI initiatives to augment economic activity throug ..

AI initiatives to augment economic activity through development programs: Ahsan

4 minutes ago
 Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point ..

Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point power industrial estates

4 minutes ago
Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on ..

Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on CJCSC

4 minutes ago
 Ayaz meets leaders of government, opposition

Ayaz meets leaders of government, opposition

4 minutes ago
 Faizullah Dahri takes charge as acting CEO of HESC ..

Faizullah Dahri takes charge as acting CEO of HESCO

4 minutes ago
 Gilani underscores deepening ties between China in ..

Gilani underscores deepening ties between China in energy, other sectors

8 minutes ago
 CDA Chairman directs immediate operationalization ..

CDA Chairman directs immediate operationalization of electric feeder buses

8 minutes ago
 Makeup Maestro Mona j attracts participants at “ ..

Makeup Maestro Mona j attracts participants at “Masala Festival”

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan