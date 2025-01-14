CM’s Aide For Following Approved Rules In Using Government Assets, Land
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 08:35 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber for Communications and Works, Sohail Khan Afridi, has stressed to use government properties and machinery abiding by approved rules and proper procedure.
He expressed these views during visit conducted to assess government properties, offices and progress on ongoing projects in Peshawar and its adjacent areas.
He as accompanying by chief Engineer Jamshed Ali, Executive Engineer KP Highways, Yasir Mehsud, Managing Director KP Highways Asad Ali and concerned officials.
CM aide visited the office of the Mechanical Division on Warsak Road, Peshawar and acquired information about staff and machinery.
He stated that government lands are valuable assets and their protection and effective should be our priorities.
He also visited under construction KP Highway Complex Tarnab and emphasized to ensure transparency and protection of public resources.
He also visited Ghaffarabad Tube Forest Nursery of Forestry Department located on C&W owned land in Chamkani and directed authorities to contact Forestry Department to discuss returning of land to C&W.
