PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Prisons, Taj Mohammad Khan Thursday directed the concerned authorities to pay attention to imparting vocational trainings to inmates languishing in different jails of the province apart from their counseling, education and social grooming.

During his visit to Sub Jail Malakand, he said vocational training and counseling would surly help the prisoners to become useful citizen of the society after completing their sentence.

On the occasion, Inspector General Prison Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Masood ur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak, Chairman DDAC Musawer Khan and MPA Hayaun Khan were present on the occasion.

Superintendent Sub-Jail Ayub Khan briefed the Special Assistant about construction work and provision of food and other facilities to the inmates, adding that apart from vocational training, arrangements have been made for prisoners to learn religious education and Quran.

He said that dispensary and attached bathrooms in barracks have been constructed for facilitation of the prisoners.

Regarding new district Jail Malakand, he said 130 kanals of land has been acquired while work on acquisition of more 100 kanal is under process, adding that it would have capacity of accommodating 1000 inmates and soon construction work would start.

The CM's aide directed to ensure warm water for the inmates during winter season and also expediting construction work on district Jail Malakand.

Later he visited different barracks and asked the inmates about their problems and the facilities being provided in the Sub-Jail. He also inaugurated water supply scheme for the sub-jail.