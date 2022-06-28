(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industries, Abdul Karim on Tuesday highlighted the need to bring more effectiveness in banking system for facilitation of Afghan traders.

He stated during a meeting with representative of UNDP regarding border crossing and promotion of trade between Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan.

The delegation discussed the problems faced by Afghans due to political uncertainty, poverty and unemployment.

The delegation also stressed to further boost trade and economic activities between three neighboring countries.

Speaking on the occasion, CM's aide suggested improvement of banking system and setting up of a Border Management Authority to provide one window operation facility to traders on border crossing.

He also assured cooperation of provincial government for enhancing trade between these countries.