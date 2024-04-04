Open Menu

CM’s Aide For Increasing Home Municipal Property Tax At Par With Big Cities

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Finance, Muzamil Aslam on Thursday expressed displeasure over excise and taxation recovery and said that annual municipal property tax on homes should be like taxes in other major cities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Finance, Muzamil Aslam on Thursday expressed displeasure over excise and taxation recovery and said that annual municipal property tax on homes should be like taxes in other major cities.

He was chairing a meeting regarding reforms initiatives and tax recovery by various departments. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Finance, Amir Khan, Additional Secretary, Abidullah, Additional Secretary Energy, Director General Excise and concerned officials.

Chairing the meeting, finance advisor said that ratio of tax is comparatively low in KP and it should be increased like other cities. He also our province needs timely and complete tax recovery.

He also directed tax proposals relating to vehicles that are registered outside of KP saying that these vehicles uses infrastructure of the province.

He said that six percent property tax in high and hinted that it would be reduced to facilitate people in transferring their lands.

