CM's Aide For Joint Efforts To Control Population Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 10:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Population Welfare on Monday said that implementing family planning was a dire necessity and requires joint efforts from both Federal and provincial governments to control population growth.

Addressing a workshop organized by the Population Welfare Department and UNFPA, Malik Liaqat highlighted the growing population as a critical issue for the nation, urging collective responsibility to curb this challenge.

The workshop was attended by the Director-General of Population Welfare, officials from UNFPA, and other stakeholders.

He stressed that both governmental and non-governmental organizations should collaborate to serve the public effectively.

He warned that the consequences of overpopulation were detrimental not only to the country but also signal a global alarm.

He further added that the issue required special focus through joint efforts by the provincial and federal governments.

He called for implementing family planning initiatives on a war footing in the nation's best interest.

He also suggested reforms and improvements at the Tehsil and district levels in the population welfare department.

Liaqat reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to providing essential services to the people.

APP/adi

