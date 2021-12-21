(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Narcotics Control Khaliq ur Rehman Tuesday called for expanding the scope of intelligence-based operations against drugs and making educational institutions free from drug abuse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Narcotics Control Khaliq ur Rehman Tuesday called for expanding the scope of intelligence-based operations against drugs and making educational institutions free from drug abuse.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here to review performance and recovery made by all District Excise Offices during last five months and also discussed ongoing reforms to further improve the performance of the department.

The advisor directed provision of all kinds of facilities related to the excise department to the taxpayers, vehicle owners and general public.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the illegal vehicles seized and their legal process while a detailed discussion was held on ongoing reforms in the department, online token tax, improvement in vehicle registration system, vehicle number plates, GIS based system for property tax etc. were discussed in detail.

The CM's aide instructed to expedite the work on reforms to enhance the efficiency of the department and also issued instructions to DG Excise for better monitoring of the performance of the department.

The meeting commended the performance of directors and ETOs for their good performance and directed others to improve their revenue recovery and meet the target.

In addition, the performance of the Excise Department in the anti-drug campaign was reviewed and necessary instructions were issued to make the Narcotics Control Wing more active.

Earlier, Advisor Excise and Secretary Excise welcomed the newly appointed Director General Excise Mahmood Aslam Wazir in the department and presented a bouquet.

On this occasion, the Excise and Taxation Officers of the District Offices apprised the Excise Advisor about the administrative problems faced by the respective offices, on which the advisor assured to resolve all the administrative issues immediately.