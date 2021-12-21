UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide For Making Educational Institution Drug Free

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 60 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:31 PM

CM's aide for making educational institution drug free

Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Narcotics Control Khaliq ur Rehman Tuesday called for expanding the scope of intelligence-based operations against drugs and making educational institutions free from drug abuse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Narcotics Control Khaliq ur Rehman Tuesday called for expanding the scope of intelligence-based operations against drugs and making educational institutions free from drug abuse.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here to review performance and recovery made by all District Excise Offices during last five months and also discussed ongoing reforms to further improve the performance of the department.

The advisor directed provision of all kinds of facilities related to the excise department to the taxpayers, vehicle owners and general public.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the illegal vehicles seized and their legal process while a detailed discussion was held on ongoing reforms in the department, online token tax, improvement in vehicle registration system, vehicle number plates, GIS based system for property tax etc. were discussed in detail.

The CM's aide instructed to expedite the work on reforms to enhance the efficiency of the department and also issued instructions to DG Excise for better monitoring of the performance of the department.

The meeting commended the performance of directors and ETOs for their good performance and directed others to improve their revenue recovery and meet the target.

In addition, the performance of the Excise Department in the anti-drug campaign was reviewed and necessary instructions were issued to make the Narcotics Control Wing more active.

Earlier, Advisor Excise and Secretary Excise welcomed the newly appointed Director General Excise Mahmood Aslam Wazir in the department and presented a bouquet.

On this occasion, the Excise and Taxation Officers of the District Offices apprised the Excise Advisor about the administrative problems faced by the respective offices, on which the advisor assured to resolve all the administrative issues immediately.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Drugs Vehicles Vehicle All From

Recent Stories

Putin Raises Restrictions on RT in France During C ..

Putin Raises Restrictions on RT in France During Conversation With Macron - Krem ..

7 minutes ago
 Forests great source to maintain natural resources ..

Forests great source to maintain natural resources: Dostain

7 minutes ago
 Nilofar Bakhtiar grieved over demise of Amir Dogar ..

Nilofar Bakhtiar grieved over demise of Amir Dogar's mother

7 minutes ago
 Thousands of citizens attend funeral of mother of ..

Thousands of citizens attend funeral of mother of Aamir Dogar

7 minutes ago
 X-mass preparation at its peak in twin cities

X-mass preparation at its peak in twin cities

10 minutes ago
 143 villages' computerized land record available o ..

143 villages' computerized land record available on SDC

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.