Adviser to Chief Minister Mashal Yousafzai Monday took notice of lack of facilities at Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Quarterly Payment Center in district Nowshera

She instructed the district administration to provide facilities to the citizens, adding that though BISP comes under the jurisdiction of the Federal government but it was responsibility of provincial government to ensure the best provision of facilities and services to KP people.

She said that citizens would be facilitated at BISP centres so that they could get quarterly money with dignity as the welfare of the citizens was among the top priorities of KP government, she added.