PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Aukaf and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir and Wednesday paid visit to the historic mosque-Speen Jamat and reviewed its reconstruction plan.

Administrator Aukaf Muhammad Yasir, Engineer Nadeem and Chairman of the mosque committee Ziaullah also accompanied the chief minister's special assistant.

Giving briefing about the reconstruction plan of the mosque, the administrator Aukaf said the mosque would be reconstructed in view of the present era's requirements and facilities.

He said that mosque would be rebuilt on five kanals of land and added that PC-I of the project costing Rs 170 million approximately was ready.

Since the mosque was situated at most frequented avenue of the metropolis, he added, a mammoth number of passengers performed prayers there.

It was informed that several facilities like worshipping place for women, parking lot, shops and other facilities according to weather conditions would be provided to the mosque.

He said the plan also included construction of green belt, education for students and accommodation facilities. The special assistant appreciating new model of the mosque said that mosques and religious schools served as centers for spiritual and character building.

He said that provincial government was looking forward for the development of the mosque in line with modern requirements and facilities.

He was also taken round to different parts of mosques and directed the concerned authorities to ensure completion of the project and added that timely action should be taken for resolving hurdles if any in order to complete this mega project without any delay.