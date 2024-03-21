PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Archeology Zahid Chanzeb on Thursday directed immediate withdrawal of privileges of all the former secretaries of the department, heads of authorities and project directors.

In a high-level meeting of the department held at his office, he regretted that some officials were still enjoying privileges despite their transfers to other departments.

He said the government would strongly resist the practice, adding the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had set a practical example by withdrawing security and other privileges from the former chief ministers since the first day in power.

"The CM believes that the common man actually deserves all such privileges rather the influential VIPs," he remarked.

He made it clear that the vehicles, personnel, laptops and other equipments of the department belonging to the officials associated with the Department of Tourism and Culture in the past should be withdrawn immediately and should be handed over to the relevant officials within the department.

The Advisor also directed to immediately stop the fuel and other expenses provided to the vehicles of the former secretaries.

Zahid Chanzeb also made it clear that the tourism department would adhere to the stick and carrot policy.

In the meeting, the Tourism Advisor was assured of strict implementation of these instructions and completion of the development schemes as soon as possible.