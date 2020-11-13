UrduPoint.com
CM's Aide Grieves Over Death Of CJ Waqar Seth

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:13 PM

CM's aide grieves over death of CJ Waqar Seth

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Kamran Bangash Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Kamran Bangash Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

In a condolence message issued here, CM aide said that services rendered by the late Waqar Ahmed Seth for judiciary would always be remembered.

He said that whole country is in grief over the demise of Waqar Ahmed Seth who disposed of professional obligations in an exemplary and unprecedented way throughout his career.

He also prayed ALLAH Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.

He also criticized PMLN public gathering at Swat and said that opposition should have respected feelings of lawyer community who was in mourning. He said opposition gathering in Swat was mere a musical show that was an attempt to belittle law and institutions.

