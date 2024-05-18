Open Menu

CM’s Aide Grieves Over Death Of Girl Students In Kiwai Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Provincial Advisor to Chief Minister for Tourism, Zahid Chanzaib has expressed grief over the death of two girl students of Haripur Degree College in Kiwai, Balakot road mishap on Saturday.

He also directed the district administration and relevant rescue authorities to provide all the needed help to victims of the incident.

He also directed the health authorities to provide healthcare services to those injured in the road mishap.

The CM’s aide also appreciated timely action of district administration in shifting of injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Balakot and King Abdullah Hospital Manshera.

