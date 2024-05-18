CM’s Aide Grieves Over Death Of Girl Students In Kiwai Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Provincial Advisor to Chief Minister for Tourism, Zahid Chanzaib has expressed grief over the death of two girl students of Haripur Degree College in Kiwai, Balakot road mishap on Saturday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Provincial Advisor to Chief Minister for Tourism, Zahid Chanzaib has expressed grief over the death of two girl students of Haripur Degree College in Kiwai, Balakot road mishap on Saturday.
He also directed the district administration and relevant rescue authorities to provide all the needed help to victims of the incident.
He also directed the health authorities to provide healthcare services to those injured in the road mishap.
The CM’s aide also appreciated timely action of district administration in shifting of injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Balakot and King Abdullah Hospital Manshera.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz ho ..
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Seven rounded up for carrying illegal arms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif5 minutes ago
-
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award5 minutes ago
-
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accreditation by UN body5 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base5 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours32 seconds ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students33 seconds ago
-
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz hospital35 seconds ago
-
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru37 seconds ago
-
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas11 minutes ago
-
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations11 minutes ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students11 minutes ago
-
Seven rounded up for carrying illegal arms11 minutes ago