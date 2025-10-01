Open Menu

CM’s Aide Hands Over Plot Letters To Families Of Police Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 08:57 PM

Provincial Finance Advisor, Muzzammil Aslam on Wednesday handed over plot allotment letters to the families of five police martyrs in a ceremony held in Civil Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Provincial Finance Advisor, Muzzammil Aslam on Wednesday handed over plot allotment letters to the families of five police martyrs in a ceremony held in Civil Secretariat.

The ceremony was also attended by DIG Finance Sayed Fida Hussain Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Tauseef Khalid, concerned officials and families of the martyrs.

The finance advisor said that the allotment letters were issued in accordance with the new Martyrs Package 2025 to

pay tributes to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

He told that cash funds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Package have also been increased. He said that, under KP

Police Martyrs Package 2025, the families of constables to inspectors will receive 11 million rupees, along with 5-marla plots for constables and head constables, and 7-marla plots for Assistant Sub Inspectors and Sub Inspectors.

