CM's Aide Inaugurates 3 New Industries In GEZ

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister, KP on Industries and Investment (SACM) Abdul Karim Tordher Thursday inaugurated three new industries in Ghazi Economic Zone (GEZ) and attended energisation ceremony of 20M USD Foreign Direct Investment project of Raqam International Packaging Ltd at Hattar Special Economic Zone (HEZ)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister, KP on Industries and Investment (SACM) Abdul Karim Tordher, CEO KPEZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak and CCO KPEZDMC Adil Salahuddin visited GEZ for inauguration of various industries and overview infrastructure development at the Zone.

On the occasion, locals and industrialists acknowledged and appreciated the role of KPEZDMC in the fast track infrastructure development of Ghazi Economic Zone.

During the visit, SACM inaugurated 3 new industries namely Zisco (Pharmaceutical), Artline (packaging), Doaba (pharmaceutical). These industrial projects worth PKR 500 million, will also generate more than 200 direct and 800 indirect employment opportunities upon commercial production.

Zone Manager briefed SACM on the developments in the Zone and informed that out of 70 industrial plots, 55 are already allotted while 70 percent of the civil work in the zone has been completed.

The swift one-window approval mechanism and quick implementation by KPEZDMC is making GEZ a fast emerging zone in industrial development and ideal vantage point for investors due to its proximity with Punjab.

This will create employment opportunities for the locals, kindling hope of revival, and economic and social prosperity.

Later, the CM's aide visited Hattar Special Economic Zone for Energisation ceremony of Raqam International. Representatives of Hattar Industrial Association, and officials of WAPDA were also present on the occasion.

Raqam International Packaging Ltd, powered by 11 kV feeder lines, has become operational at Hattar SEZ. 10 MW, through the double circuit 11 kV lines dedicated to the Hattar SEZ is supplying electricity to industries at the Zone. Moreover, 40 MW electricity through HSEZ 132 kV Grid Station is expected to get operational in the next two to three months.

With a Foreign Direct investment of 20M USD Raqam Intl is built on an area of 7.5 Acres and is expected to generate 300 direct and 900 indirect employment opportunities upon full production. This industry will provide value addition towards the exports of Pakistan. Previously working in Canada and Saudi Arab, With on and off-site Printing Raqam Intl is set to introduce Holographic Printing Technology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwas market.

Currently 45 units are under construction in Hattar Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The swift one-window approval mechanism and quick implementation by KPEZDMC is making Hattar SEZ a fast emerging zone in industrial development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

