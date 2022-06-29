UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Inaugurates 5 MW Feeder Line At JEZ

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan on Wednesday inaugurated 5MW Independent feeder line at Jalozai Economic Zone (JEZ) to provide uninterrupted power supply to industries.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer KP Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak gave detailed briefing on infrastructure development of the project.

During his visit, CM's aide also inaugurated JEZ tube well, main entrance gate and Target Arms Industry and appreciated efforts of KPEZDMC management to follow provincial government's agenda of industrialization.

It is worth mentioning here that JEZ is spread on land of 257 acres and located 30 km from Peshawar and 145 km from Islamabad connecting both Motorway M1 and GT Road.

