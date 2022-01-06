UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Inaugurates Construction Of Road In Lower Dir

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Prisons, Shafiullah Khan Thursday inaugurated construction work on Khongi Road in Timargara, Lower Dir.

Member National Assembly, Mehboob Shah and local office bearers of PTI were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that record number of developmental projects have been started in Lower Dir for facilitation of area people.

He said these projects were aimed to improve lifestyle of people and provide them all the basic amenities of life.

He said that funds have been released for beautification of district Timargara and for completion of various irrigation schemes.

He urged locals to monitor ongoing development work and inform authorities about any irregularity in these public welfare schemes.

