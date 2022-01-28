(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Communication and Works, Riaz Khan Friday inaugurated Rs 200 million Dagar- Pir Baba Road in Buner.

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by Executive Engineer Communication, Tahir Jamil, local elders and party workers.

Addressing the ceremony, CM's aide said that PTI government was working with a vision to provide relief to people and to fulfill pledges made to public.

He said that government believed in practical work rather raising useless and misleading slogans to deceive people.

He said that development of ignored areas would be prioritized and issued faced by people living in backward areas would be resolved timely.

He said that various projects were underway in Buner under beautification project that would change the outlook of areas and improve lifestyle of people.