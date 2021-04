Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Friday inaugurated pilot project of facial recognition attendance system in Science and Information Technology Department at Civil Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Friday inaugurated pilot project of facial recognition attendance system in Science and Information Technology Department at Civil Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, CM aide said that face recognition attendance system would soon be introduced in all the government departments.

It is worth mentioning that finger print recognition system of attendance was stopped in government departments in wake of coronavirus spread and information technology department was directed to introduce new system to register attendance of employees through face recognition.