PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Prisons, Shafiullah Khan Wednesday inaugurated a library being established for inmates in Central Jail Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Prisons said that steps have taken to improve facilities in prisons and to enable inmates to earn livelihood in a dignified manner.

He said that wood and leather industries were being established for prisoners in Mardan and Haripur jails.

He said that government has fulfilled its promises to improve conditions in KP jails and said efforts would continue to provide all the needed facilities in prisons.

Inspector General Prisons, Saadat Hassan, Additional Inspector General Prisons also attended the inauguration ceremony.