CM's Aide Inaugurates Pakistan Festival For Learning At Comsats University

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday inaugurated Pakistan Festival for Learning at Comsats University Abbottabad

The ceremony among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Tariq Salam, Director Comsats University, Professor, Imtiaz Ali, District Police Officer, teachers and students.

The ceremony among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Tariq Salam, Director Comsats University, Professor, Imtiaz Ali, District Police Officer, teachers and students.

Addressing the event, Barrister Saif said that advancement in contemporary education and venturing the new field of modern day technology is vital to achieve respectable position among comity of nations.

He urged students to involve themselves into create and innovative fields and added that it would usher country into new phase of development and prosperity. He said that constructive and creative activities would serve as a milestone and beacon of light for new generation.

He stressed the students to utilize their capabilities and abilities for betterment of country and welfare of its people.

