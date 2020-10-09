UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM's Aide Inaugurates Pakistan's First Ever Online Advertisement System

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

CM's aide inaugurates Pakistan's first ever online advertisement system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Information and Public Relation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday took a leap forward towards digitalization by introducing the first ever online advertisement system in Pakistan.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash inaugurated the Integrated Advertisement Management System here.

After inauguration, Kamran Bangash in a brief chat with the media said a digital system has been in placed to receive online advertisements, processing and its release.

The development, he said, was a leap forward towards transparency and modernization in the advertising sector.

The process of advertisements in the government sector was being upgraded at par with requirements of the modern era. The software, he informed, has been prepared by the Information Technology (IT) Section of the Information Department.

Bangash said preparing this software without any cost was the best example of austerity and seriousness of the government to save extra expenditures.

He said the people will now have easy access to government advertisements while the client departments and newspapers would be allotted limited access to this system.

Most of the affairs of billing and payments would now be dealt with through this online system, he said and added all the records would be saved digitally through an automated system.

The CM's aide confidently said that the Information Department will completely be digitalized. Under the headship of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, he added cogent efforts were on to make the E-governance system possible.

He said the KP government was doing its best to facilitate the journalist community.

We were moving forward towards good governance through E-governance.

Bangash added that KP could also provide technical assistance to other provinces in this regard adding the performance of KP Information Department was praiseworthy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Media All Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Realme’s Trendsetting Design is on the Internati ..

3 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat honored to be part of Oscar Selectio ..

18 minutes ago

PM welcomes Facebook’s investment, programs in P ..

42 minutes ago

PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel to permanently shut its do ..

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 9, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.