CM's Aide Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive In Kalaya Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 04:55 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Aurakzai inaugurated tree plantation drive under "Plant for Pakistan" project by planting a sapling on the premises of Kalaya Headquarters and Mushti Mala here on Tuesday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the CM's special assistant said it was important to grow more trees to meet environmental challenges.

He said that Plant for Pakistan drive had been launched in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and would help great deal to effectively tackle global warming issues.

He said more resources were being utilized for the development of merged tribal areas and effective measures were afoot for uplifting living standard of common man.

He said that whopping amount of Rs100 billion worth projects of irrigation, livestock, agriculture, communication, education health and other sectors under the 10-year plan in the merged areas, which would change destiny of the area.

Later, he also distributed as many as 20500 free saplings among tribesmen and urged them to take active part in planting more tress to make the project success and ensure pollution-free environment for healthy living.

