CM's Aide Inaugurates Work On Community Based School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 07:02 PM

CM's aide inaugurates work on community based school

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada on Tuesday inaugurated the construction of community based school building project in Peshawar city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada on Tuesday inaugurated the construction of community based school building project in Peshawar city.

The multi- Story building will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 23 million.

He said that KP government was taking concrete steps for the welfare of minorities, adding that quota reserved for minorities in government jobs and educational institutions was being implemented in letter and spirit.

He further said that, minority affairs department was working for reservation of quota for minorities in housing schemes adding minorities problems were being resolved on priority basis.

Wazir Zada informed that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan believed in the welfare of minorities in true sense and in the light of his directives whole government machinery was making comprehensive plan, in this connection.

