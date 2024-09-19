CM’s Aide Inspects Pace Of Work On Jalozai Housing Scheme
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali on Thursday visited Jalozai Housing Scheme and inspected pace of work on various projects.
He was accompanied by Secretary Housing, Director General Housing and other concerned officials.
He said Jalozai Housing Scheme is among priorities of government owing to its importance for people.
He also visited project of flats that are being constructed under New Pakistan Housing Scheme. He inspected two-room flats project that span 1500 kanals and comprise 1320 apartments.
CM’s aide also directed provision of best security for the scheme and added that no stone would be left unturned to ensure best security measures in Jalozai Housing Scheme.
