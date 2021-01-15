UrduPoint.com
CM's Aide Inspects Progress On Under Construction Colleges Of Bara Tehsil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Friday visited Bara tehsil of Khyber district and inspected progress of work on under construction buildings of the colleges.

The CM's Aide inspected quality and pace of work on under construction girls' college in Dogra area and also went to Government Degree College Koh Sher Haider and met with the principal and faculty members.

On the occasion he directed the Director Colleges and officers concerned of Higher education to take steps for construction of more colleges in Bara tehsil as the area was earlier totally neglected with regard to establishing new educational institutions.

He also announced second shifts at various colleges of the FATA area from next academic year saying with this step an extra number of students would be accommodated and tribal students would have educational facilities near their homes.

He informed that to overcome shortage of teaching staff on an urgent basis in colleges of tribal districts, a hefty amount of Rs 372 million was being spent. To provide financial assistance to both male and female students from these districts, he said scholarships worth Rs 1700 million were being provided.

He continued that to introduce BS programs at these colleges Rs 106 million have been allocated adding on a pattern of settled districts, the associates programs have also been started in educational institutions of the tribal districts.

MPA from Bara, Shafiq Afridi, Director Colleges and officials from Higher Education were also present on the occasion.

