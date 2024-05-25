CM’s aide inspects renovation work in Masjid Mahabat Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Archeology, Zahid Chanzeb on Saturday visited historic Masjid Mahabat Khan and inspected renovation and restoration work.

Director of Archeology and Museums Dr.

Abdul Samad, KPCTA Director Mahad Hasnain was also present on the occasion.

CM advisor inquired about the ongoing renovation in the historic mosque and directed to improve the sound system.

He also expressed satisfaction over the fact that 42 shops and markets around the mosque were amicably removed and demolished with the mutual consent of the local business community.

