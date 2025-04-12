Open Menu

CM’s Aide Inspects Sites For Construction Of Mini Zoo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

CM’s aide inspects sites for construction of mini zoo

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Wildlife and Forests, Pir Musawar Khan on Saturday visited Haryankot, tehsil Dargai and inspected various sites for construction of mini zoo.

Chief Conservator Wildlife Northern Region, Safdar Ali Shah and concerned officials were also present.

Chief Conservator Wildlife also briefed the CM’s aide about proposed sites and feasibility reports.

Speaking on the occasion, CM aide directed to complete necessary homework for inclusion of the project in next annual development program. He said that construction of mini zoo in tehsil Dargai would provide recreational activities for people but it would also create opportunities for local.

He said that government was also working in various projects to improve lifestyle of people and to provide them basic amenities of life.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan