CM’s aide inspects sites for construction of mini zoo

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Wildlife and Forests, Pir Musawar Khan on Saturday visited Haryankot, tehsil Dargai and inspected various sites for construction of mini zoo.

Chief Conservator Wildlife Northern Region, Safdar Ali Shah and concerned officials were also present.

Chief Conservator Wildlife also briefed the CM’s aide about proposed sites and feasibility reports.

Speaking on the occasion, CM aide directed to complete necessary homework for inclusion of the project in next annual development program. He said that construction of mini zoo in tehsil Dargai would provide recreational activities for people but it would also create opportunities for local.

He said that government was also working in various projects to improve lifestyle of people and to provide them basic amenities of life.

APP/mds/