(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Friday went to the residence of Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in Abbottabad to offer condolence over death of his mother-in-law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Friday went to the residence of Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in Abbottabad to offer condolence over death of his mother-in-law.

Kamran Bangash expressed solidarity with the Speaker and offered Fateha for the departed soul of his mother-in-law. He also prayed for patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.