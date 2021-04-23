UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM's Aide Kamran Bangash Inaugurates HERA's New Building

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:56 PM

CM's aide Kamran Bangash inaugurates HERA's new building

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA).

Chairman HERA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Amber Ali Khan briefed the Special Assistant who termed the role of HERA as vital for promotion of quality education. Kamran Bangash also underlined the need for bringing improvement in regulations of 282 colleges, 11 universities and campuses in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that work on registration of private hostels should be expedited in order to streamline all matters including provision of decent accommodation and facilities for students in those hostels.

Kamran Bangash was of the opinion to create further convenience for the educational institutions and directed the officials concerned to provide online and web-based facilities to them.

He also said that the government was committed to development of southern and merged districts of the province and directed that efforts should be accelerated for setting up and registration of colleges in those areas.

He said that education played a key role in socio-economic development of the country and said that steps should be taken to provide one-stop service to the private sector investing resources in education.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All Government

Recent Stories

Two more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

47 seconds ago

Bulgaria's 'Roma Cambridge' village pushes educati ..

48 seconds ago

13 criminals arrested in faisalabad

51 seconds ago

Funeral of Chad president Deby underway

12 minutes ago

Mutual Political Will Required to Improve Moscow-W ..

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes Many Russian Citizens Face Proble ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.