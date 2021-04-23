Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA).

Chairman HERA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Amber Ali Khan briefed the Special Assistant who termed the role of HERA as vital for promotion of quality education. Kamran Bangash also underlined the need for bringing improvement in regulations of 282 colleges, 11 universities and campuses in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that work on registration of private hostels should be expedited in order to streamline all matters including provision of decent accommodation and facilities for students in those hostels.

Kamran Bangash was of the opinion to create further convenience for the educational institutions and directed the officials concerned to provide online and web-based facilities to them.

He also said that the government was committed to development of southern and merged districts of the province and directed that efforts should be accelerated for setting up and registration of colleges in those areas.

He said that education played a key role in socio-economic development of the country and said that steps should be taken to provide one-stop service to the private sector investing resources in education.