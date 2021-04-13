UrduPoint.com
CM's Aide Kamran Bangash Presents Rs 2m Cheque For Miran Shah Press Club

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:23 PM

CM's Aide Kamran Bangash presents Rs 2m cheque for Miran Shah Press Club

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday released a hefty grant of Rs 20 million for Miran Shah Press Club in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday released a hefty grant of Rs 20 million for Miran Shah Press Club in North Waziristan.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Kamran Bangash handed over the cheque of Rs 20 million to Ehsan Dawar, General Secretary, Miran Shah Press Club.

Ehsan Dawar on the occasion thanked the PTI government for presenting cash amount for Miran Shah Press Club and lauded the efforts of KP government for the uplift of merged tribal districts.

Kamran Bangash in his brief talk said, Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan was utilizing all available resources for the development of tribal districts adding provision of best possible facilities to the journalist community of these areas was part of the KP government policies.

He said promotion of journalism in these once neglected areas was among the topmost priorities of PTI government. He said the press club of every tribal district would be provided financial support for running the affairs in a smooth way.

He hoped that the journalist community of the tribal districts would properly highlight the issues of tribal districts and help out the government in addressing the same.

