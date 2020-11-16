(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Monday said he was thankful to the people of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) who despite snowfall and harsh weather conditions came out of their homes and voted to uphold the democracy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Monday said he was thankful to the people of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) who despite snowfall and harsh weather conditions came out of their homes and voted to uphold the democracy.

In a statement issued here, Kamran Bangash congratulated the winning candidates of Gilgit Baltistan election and said the queues of people for casting votes during snowfall were a testimony that the GB stands with democracy.

He said the win of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was unstoppable and evident from the very first day of election campaign. Like other parts of the country, the slogan of stamp on bat was echoing in Gilgit Baltistan and the party has achieved uncontroversial victory in the region. He said he thanked the people of GB for standing by the PTI.

The CM's aide said that to bring down the prices of essential commodities, the government has imported 20,000 metric tons of sugar that was available in Insaf Sasta Bazaars and markets on a prescribed rate of Rs 87.

50 per kg.

Following instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government led by led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was fully active and hoarders and profiteers were being dealt with iron hands. He urged upon the general public to point out profiteers and hoarders for stern punitive action.

Regarding change in weather conditions and rains, the CM's aide said the KP government has directed all the district administrations to make sure provision of every needed facility in Ehsas Shelter Homes and urged upon the people to guide the homeless to these shelters.

He said owing to weather conditions the shelter homes have been equipped with every necessary facility for the homeless and needy people and the government was ensuring that no one was affected by the extreme weather conditions.