PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Monday said that tourism destinations have been reopened for tourists that were closed down in the wake of coronavirus situation.

Terming the reopening of tourists' resorts for visitors good news he said tourists must keep these destinations neat and clean to maintain its condition visit-worthy for others.

Owing to the third dangerous wave of coronavirus, he said tourist must observe the prescribe SOPs for their own and others' safety.

He also urged the tourists to maintain social distances and wear protective masks during their tours.