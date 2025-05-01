Open Menu

CM's Aide Message On Labour Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM

CM's aide message on Labour Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Cooperative Department, Ahsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, in his message on International ''Labour Day'' hailed labourers as the pride of the nation.

He stated that May 1 is not merely a date in the Calendar, but a symbol of the enduring values of hard work, equality, and social justice.

On this occasion, the Government of Sindh reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection of labour rights and the implementation of concrete measures aimed at workers' welfare and social security.

Mazari highlighted that the Sindh Government has consistently pursued pro-labour policies such as increasing minimum wages, expanding access to social security, and ensuring safe and dignified working environments.

He called upon public and private sector institutions to view their employees not just as manpower, but as dignified individuals whose rights and needs must be prioritized.

“International labour Day reminds us that true development is only possible when every worker is provided with equal opportunities, safety, and respect at the workplace,” he added.

