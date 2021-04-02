UrduPoint.com
CM's Aide Offers Condolence Over Journalist's Death

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

CM's Aide offers condolence over journalist's death

Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Friday visited the residence of late journalist, Rahmat Ullah and offered condolence over his death with the bereaved family.

Kamran Bangash remained there for some time and expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family over the death of Rahmat Ullah who died of kidneys failure two days ago.

Kamran Bangash also presented a cheque of Rs 2 lac to heirs of the late journalist on behalf of the Chief Minister and said he would talk with CM for more financial assistance for the family.

He further said that KP government would bear the education expenses of Rahmat Ullah' children and provide every possible support to them.

He also offered Fateha and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

