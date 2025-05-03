Open Menu

CM’s Aide On Information Meets US Acting Deputy Head Of Mission

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 06:40 PM

CM’s aide on Information meets US Acting Deputy Head of Mission

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Barrister Dr. Saif met with Zach Harkenrider, Minister of Political Section and Acting Deputy Head of Mission at U.S. Embassy.

According to a press release issued here Saturday, both sides discussed the tense situation between Pakistan and India following the false flag operation in Pahalgam. The discussions also covered regional peace, law and order and the political climate at both national and provincial levels.

Barrister Dr. Saif strongly condemned India’s baseless allegations post-Pahalgam and highlighted Indian Prime Minister Modi’s war-mongering behavior.

He also briefed the U.S. delegation on politically motivated and fabricated cases against political prisoners, including Imran Khan.

The two sides discussed development issues in the province especially in the newly merged districts. Barrister Dr. Saif stated that the KP is placing special focus on the development of merged areas.

He emphasized that the provincial government is investing heavily in law and order, education, and health sectors for the welfare of the people.

The U.S. delegation appreciated the provincial government's initiatives for public welfare and assured full cooperation.

