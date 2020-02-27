Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Local Government Kamran Bangash planted record number of saplings as part of tree plantation campaign here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Local Government Kamran Bangash planted record number of saplings as part of tree plantation campaign here on Thursday.

The CM's special assistant planted as many as 1000 saplings in one hour at Pashin Pain, Northern bypass.

Students and government employees besides people from the civil society took part in the drive.

He said that local government would make utmost efforts to plant maximum saplings during the campaign to effectively face environmental challenges facing the country.

He urged people to come forward to enthusiastically take part in the tree plantation drive to successfully meet environmental challenges. He said that employees of his made bound to plant minimum two saplings each and suggested the other departments to follow the suit to make campaign a success.