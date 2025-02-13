CM's Aide Reviews KP's First Air Ambulance
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Health Department, Ehtesham Ali on Thursday inspected and tested Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first air ambulance.
According to Ehtesham Ali, the KP government was repurposing its MI-17 helicopter into a fully equipped air ambulance to provide emergency medical services.
He emphasized that, under the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the provincial government's helicopter was being utilized for public welfare.
"This is the first time this helicopter is being used for humanitarian purposes," said the health advisor.
He further highlighted that during the recent crisis in Kurram, the chief minister made the government helicopter available for public service.
The air ambulance has been instrumental in delivering medicines and transporting critically ill patients to safer locations, he said adding, "This helicopter service has already saved thousands of lives."
He also mentioned that necessary modifications and state-of-the-art medical equipment are being installed in the helicopter to meet international standards.
This will be Pakistan’s first high-tech air ambulance of its kind, he added.
He further said that unlike rented air ambulances, the KP government is utilizing its own helicopter to serve the people.
APP/adi
