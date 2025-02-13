Open Menu

CM's Aide Reviews KP's First Air Ambulance

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 12:20 PM

CM's aide reviews KP's first air ambulance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Health Department, Ehtesham Ali on Thursday inspected and tested Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first air ambulance.

According to Ehtesham Ali, the KP government was repurposing its MI-17 helicopter into a fully equipped air ambulance to provide emergency medical services.

He emphasized that, under the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the provincial government's helicopter was being utilized for public welfare.

"This is the first time this helicopter is being used for humanitarian purposes," said the health advisor.

He further highlighted that during the recent crisis in Kurram, the chief minister made the government helicopter available for public service.

The air ambulance has been instrumental in delivering medicines and transporting critically ill patients to safer locations, he said adding, "This helicopter service has already saved thousands of lives."

He also mentioned that necessary modifications and state-of-the-art medical equipment are being installed in the helicopter to meet international standards.

This will be Pakistan’s first high-tech air ambulance of its kind, he added.

He further said that unlike rented air ambulances, the KP government is utilizing its own helicopter to serve the people.

APP/adi

Recent Stories

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

8 minutes ago
 'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 202 ..

'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

8 minutes ago
 ‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

37 minutes ago
 TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDE ..

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

38 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

1 hour ago
 Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afgh ..

Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab posit ..

Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction

10 hours ago
 Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstru ..

Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction

10 hours ago
 Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued ..

Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..

10 hours ago
 MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transforma ..

MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan