PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Social Welfare, Salma Begum here Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the performance and achievements of Lil Sail Wal Mehroom Foundation.

The meeting among others was attended by Director and administrative officers of foundation and concerned officials of social welfare department. The meeting was briefed about performance and activities of the foundation.

It was told that foundation is striving to help destitute, orphans, widows and homeless people besides providing Rs.

20,000 to patients admitted in selected hospitals while scholarships have also being provided to deserving students.

CM aide was also briefed about service structure of foundation employees, regularization and endowment fund of foundation.

Addressing the meeting, Salma Begum appreciated the performance of the foundation and assured cooperation to problems being faced by employees. She said that steps would be taken to improve the working of the foundation and the facilitation of people who deserve our attention and help.