PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment, Salma Begum on Thursday presided over a meeting and reviewed performances of social welfare offices Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur and Battagram.

The meeting was attended by the District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) of these offices. Child Protection Officers of Abbottabad and Battagram also participated.

Social welfare officers gave a detailed presentation of four districts, welfare homes, drug rehabilitation centers, panahgah, working women hostels, visually handicapped, darul kafala, special education complex and darul aman.

On the occasion CM's aide directed social welfare officers to perform their duties for the welfare of the poor, needy, deserving, widows and orphans, adding that the social welfare department is established for the welfare of the depressed and financially weak people of the society.

She said that it was the prime responsibility of everyone to assist and help the needy while social welfare department officers work in a dedicated way to help out weak segments of society.