KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh chief minister Ali Ahmed Jan said on Friday that steps are being taken to improve the overall situation of the district West.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting regarding post-monsoon rains situation in the district West.

He said that practical steps are being taken to improve the water supply and drainage situation in district West.

He said that the CM Sindh and the Minister of Local Government are fully cooperating at all levels to solve public problems.

The municipal commissioner West thanked the Sindh government for the steps taken for the construction and development work in district West. Overall situation is being reviewed and steps are also being taken to restore the infrastructure, he added.