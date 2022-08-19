UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Reviews Post-rain Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

CM's aide reviews post-rain situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh chief minister Ali Ahmed Jan said on Friday that steps are being taken to improve the overall situation of the district West.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting regarding post-monsoon rains situation in the district West.

He said that practical steps are being taken to improve the water supply and drainage situation in district West.

He said that the CM Sindh and the Minister of Local Government are fully cooperating at all levels to solve public problems.

The municipal commissioner West thanked the Sindh government for the steps taken for the construction and development work in district West. Overall situation is being reviewed and steps are also being taken to restore the infrastructure, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Water All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Crick ..

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

10 minutes ago
 OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

18 minutes ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

56 minutes ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

2 hours ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

2 hours ago
 Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.