Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Waqar Mehdi paid surprise visits to various parts of District East to review the measures regarding price control

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Waqar Mehdi paid surprise visits to various parts of District East to review the measures regarding price control.

Waqar Mehdi visited various markets of Dhoraji, four-Minar and Bahadurabad and checked the rates of milk, meat, vegetables and fruits, said a statement.

The shops which were selling milk at Rs150 per kg were sealed on the spot and the shops which were selling meat and vegetables at high prices in violation to the government notified price list were fined and the vendors selling chicken at higher rates were arrested.

Many stallholders were also warned to sell essential commodities at government rates.